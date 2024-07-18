Virtual Teach-In/Class: Codepink Gaza Summer School

Date:

Monday, July 22, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

We cannot wait to see you for our next Gaza Summer School Session: Gaza, Freedom Flotillas, & Peacemaking! CODEPINK Co-founder Medea Benjamin and Colonel (Ret) Ann Wright will teach us about the history of the solidarity movement to break the siege on Gaza and our CODEPINK team will present tools and resources on de-escalation!