Virtual Teach-In/Class: Codepink Gaza Summer School
Date:
Monday, July 22, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
We cannot wait to see you for our next Gaza Summer School Session: Gaza, Freedom Flotillas, & Peacemaking! CODEPINK Co-founder Medea Benjamin and Colonel (Ret) Ann Wright will teach us about the history of the solidarity movement to break the siege on Gaza and our CODEPINK team will present tools and resources on de-escalation!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 18, 2024 3:34PM
