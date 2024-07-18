From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Film Screening + Live Q&A on Gaza
Date:
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Cultural Center
Location Details:
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists
1924 Cedar St. Berkeley CA.
Join us on Saturday, July 27 for an exclusive film + Q&A at 6:30PM PDT in Berkeley! 🎥
We’ll screen the AJ 360 documentary, “Al Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried to Bury,” where survivors of the Israeli siege on Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital share their first-hand accounts of the brutal Israeli raid on the largest hospital complex.
We will then host a live Q&A with Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma surgeon who has recently returned from volunteering at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza.
RSVP: tinyurl.com/healthcare-film
Tickets are $10 and all profits will be donated to UNRWA.
