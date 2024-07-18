Film Screening + Live Q&A on Gaza

Date:

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Arab American Cultural Center

Location Details:

Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists

1924 Cedar St. Berkeley CA.

Join us on Saturday, July 27 for an exclusive film + Q&A at 6:30PM PDT in Berkeley! 🎥



We’ll screen the AJ 360 documentary, “Al Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried to Bury,” where survivors of the Israeli siege on Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital share their first-hand accounts of the brutal Israeli raid on the largest hospital complex.



We will then host a live Q&A with Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma surgeon who has recently returned from volunteering at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza.



RSVP: tinyurl.com/healthcare-film



Tickets are $10 and all profits will be donated to UNRWA.

