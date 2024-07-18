From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Vigil in Berkeley Honors Gaza Martyrs
Gathering at Old City Hall shows photos of victims of Israel's attempted Holocaust
Photos: Leon KunstenaarBerkeley teachers who refuse to remain silent, people of Palestinian background who have lost loved ones in Israel's ongoing "final solution" and righteous people held a vigil in front of Berkeley's Old City Hall. With a display of flowers, photos, children's shoes and messages of hope and comfort they honored the martyrs of Palestine and listened to speakers tell of their sorrows and struggles in the land that is complicit in the genocidal horrors.
With what has now become obscene irony, on a wall in Paris there is inscribed the names of some of those who would not remain indifferent to the crimes of the Vichy government and it's "allies." (See last two photos below.) Let us make sure that similar walls someday appear in our cities.
► ▼ IMC Network