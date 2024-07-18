Arrest Netanyahu for Genocide! People's "Red Line". Demand Our Senators Boycott Netanhayu!

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Critical Mass

Cynthia Papermaster

One Post St., (above Montgomery BART), San Francisco

Outraged that Republicans and Democrats have invited the genocidal war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress on July 24? We will not remain silent in the face of the slaughter and starvation of children happening right before our eyes. We will carry out an arrest and trial of Netanyahu, citing the International Criminal Court charges and evidence, imprison him and celebrate that, then create a "People's Red Line" and mourn the children Netanyahu's military has killed by chalking their names from Senator Butler's office at One Post to Senator Padilla's office at 333 Bush. Our Senators have done nothing to stop the genocide. We're telling them to boycott Netanyahu's appearance in Congress.



We demand that the Biden Administration and Congress stop funding a genocide in Gaza and stop supplying U.S. weapons to bomb civilians, that Butler and Padilla stop voting to spend our tax $ on the genocide, stop taking money from the Israeli lobby, and boycott, walk out, or turn their backs on Netanyahu when he addresses a joint session of Congress on July 24.



Join the rally to arrest Netanyahu, and please chalk the childrens' names with us.