Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Arrest Netanyahu for Genocide! People's "Red Line". Demand Our Senators Boycott Netanhayu!

Arrest Netanyahu!
Date:
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Email:
Location Details:
One Post St., (above Montgomery BART), San Francisco
Outraged that Republicans and Democrats have invited the genocidal war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress on July 24? We will not remain silent in the face of the slaughter and starvation of children happening right before our eyes. We will carry out an arrest and trial of Netanyahu, citing the International Criminal Court charges and evidence, imprison him and celebrate that, then create a "People's Red Line" and mourn the children Netanyahu's military has killed by chalking their names from Senator Butler's office at One Post to Senator Padilla's office at 333 Bush. Our Senators have done nothing to stop the genocide. We're telling them to boycott Netanyahu's appearance in Congress.

We demand that the Biden Administration and Congress stop funding a genocide in Gaza and stop supplying U.S. weapons to bomb civilians, that Butler and Padilla stop voting to spend our tax $ on the genocide, stop taking money from the Israeli lobby, and boycott, walk out, or turn their backs on Netanyahu when he addresses a joint session of Congress on July 24.

Join the rally to arrest Netanyahu, and please chalk the childrens' names with us.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 18, 2024 12:46PM
