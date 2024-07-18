top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International San Francisco U.S. Labor & Workers

WW On IBU Alcatraz Cruise Workers Strike & Supreme Court & Workers, IBT & TechnoFascism

by WorkWeek
Thu, Jul 18, 2024 8:20AM
WorkWeek covers IBU ILWU Alcatraz Cruise Workers Strike, Supreme Court & Workers, Robotics IBT, TechnoFascism And Argentine Workers Protest Milei Repression
WorkWeek covers IBU ILWU Alcatraz Cruise Workers Strike, Supreme Court &amp; Workers, Robotics IBT, TechnoFascism And Argentine Workers P...
WorkWeek program covers IBU ILWU Alcatraz Cruise Workers Strike & Supreme Court & Workers

On this segment of WorkWeek we hear from striking workers and their supporters at Alcatraz Cruises who set up a picket line at Pier 33 on Saturday July 13th. They are fighting mandatory long hours, favoritism and for prevailing wages of other ferry boat workers on the San Francisco Bay.

Next WorkWeek looks at the actions of the Supreme Court to make Trump immune from the insurrection that he helped organize is not the only action to make the president above the law. They also voted to overturn the Chevron ruling that allowed government agencies like OSHA, EPA and the LRA to take action. Now all that can be challenged by reactionary anti-union judges.

We talked with labor professor and historian Robert Ovetz, author of When Workers Shot Back: Class Conflict from 1877 to 1921 and We the Elites: Why the US Constitution Serves the Few and talked to him about the recent court rulings which made Trump’s insurrection legal.

WorkWeek 7-18-24 AI Robotics IBT, TechnoFascism And Argentine Workers Protest Milei Repression
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7-18-24-ai-robotics-ibt-technofascism-and-argentine-workers-protest-milei-repression

WorkWeek this week we will be looking a the affect of AI and robotics on workers at UPS, and other workers as well as the rise of fascism including dangerous developments inside the Teamsters union.

We also hear from workers in Buenos Aires who are fighting against the fascist Milie government. It has arrested leaders of the Piqueteros and is privatizing education and all other public resources.

The Argentinian fascist Milei government has sought to destroy all democratic rights and privatize education and all public services. WorkWeek interviews some of the workers and activists fighting this attack and the arrest of the leaders of the Piqueteros.

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7...
§Rally In Buenos Aires Rally Against Repression of Piqueteros
by WorkWeek
Thu, Jul 18, 2024 8:20AM
sm_argentiina_buenos_aires_piqueteros_rally_6-25-24.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Workers and people protested the fascist Milei government's growing repression and jailing of leaders of the Piqueteros for the false charges of corruption
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7...
§IBT President Speaks At Fascist Convention Helping Normalize Fascism
by WorkWeek
Thu, Jul 18, 2024 8:20AM
sm_img_5127.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Teamsters president Sean O'Brien spoke at the fascist convention of the Republican Party. He helped normalize the fascists and their plants to destroy the constitution and bring in fascists into government agencies and bust union organizing along with massive racist deportations.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code