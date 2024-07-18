WorkWeek covers IBU ILWU Alcatraz Cruise Workers Strike, Supreme Court & Workers, Robotics IBT, TechnoFascism And Argentine Workers Protest Milei Repression

WorkWeek program covers IBU ILWU Alcatraz Cruise Workers Strike & Supreme Court & WorkersOn this segment of WorkWeek we hear from striking workers and their supporters at Alcatraz Cruises who set up a picket line at Pier 33 on Saturday July 13th. They are fighting mandatory long hours, favoritism and for prevailing wages of other ferry boat workers on the San Francisco Bay.Next WorkWeek looks at the actions of the Supreme Court to make Trump immune from the insurrection that he helped organize is not the only action to make the president above the law. They also voted to overturn the Chevron ruling that allowed government agencies like OSHA, EPA and the LRA to take action. Now all that can be challenged by reactionary anti-union judges.We talked with labor professor and historian Robert Ovetz, author of When Workers Shot Back: Class Conflict from 1877 to 1921 and We the Elites: Why the US Constitution Serves the Few and talked to him about the recent court rulings which made Trump's insurrection legal.WorkWeek 7-18-24 AI Robotics IBT, TechnoFascism And Argentine Workers Protest Milei RepressionWorkWeek this week we will be looking a the affect of AI and robotics on workers at UPS, and other workers as well as the rise of fascism including dangerous developments inside the Teamsters union.We also hear from workers in Buenos Aires who are fighting against the fascist Milie government. It has arrested leaders of the Piqueteros and is privatizing education and all other public resources.The Argentinian fascist Milei government has sought to destroy all democratic rights and privatize education and all public services. WorkWeek interviews some of the workers and activists fighting this attack and the arrest of the leaders of the Piqueteros.