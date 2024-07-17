top
Palestine East Bay Arts + Action

Art Intifada in the Park (Lake Merritt)

By the Mid Century Monster Sculpture 664-658 Bellevue Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Against Genocide
Location Details:
By the Mid Century Monster Sculpture
664-658 Bellevue Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
Join us on July 27 for a family-friendly creative resistance art-making event, in healing and in uplifting our shared liberation struggles. Art Infitada in the Park aims to provide a space to process the on-going genocide in Palestine whilie highlighting the importance of utilizing boycott, divestment and sanctions to disincentivize apartheid, ethnic cleansing and break the shackles of corporate greed.

Festivities include:
.
A community art build, DJ & Live Music, a boycott & divest information booth, agit prop poster exchange, kids activities, games, and a BBQ grill and designated picnic area. We will also have a raffle and poster give-aways.

We encourage artists, activists and concerned humans to come bring a dish to share, offerings for an altar, art & supplies, instruments to play, and their friends.

There's plenty of parking across from the Lakeside Park Garden Center on 664-658 Bellevue Ave

Stay tuned for our Schedule of Events post on our Instagram page.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/oakland.against....
