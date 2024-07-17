Art Intifada in the Park (Lake Merritt)

Date:

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Oakland Against Genocide

Location Details:

By the Mid Century Monster Sculpture

664-658 Bellevue Ave, Oakland, CA 94610

Join us on July 27 for a family-friendly creative resistance art-making event, in healing and in uplifting our shared liberation struggles. Art Infitada in the Park aims to provide a space to process the on-going genocide in Palestine whilie highlighting the importance of utilizing boycott, divestment and sanctions to disincentivize apartheid, ethnic cleansing and break the shackles of corporate greed.



Festivities include:

A community art build, DJ & Live Music, a boycott & divest information booth, agit prop poster exchange, kids activities, games, and a BBQ grill and designated picnic area. We will also have a raffle and poster give-aways.



We encourage artists, activists and concerned humans to come bring a dish to share, offerings for an altar, art & supplies, instruments to play, and their friends.



There's plenty of parking across from the Lakeside Park Garden Center on 664-658 Bellevue Ave



Stay tuned for our Schedule of Events post on our Instagram page.