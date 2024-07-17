Ceasefire Postcards Pop-Up

Date:

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Ceasefire Postcards

Location Details:

1122 University Ave, Berkeley CA

Join us again at Heyma Coffee on Saturday, July 20th from 12pm to 2pm.



We will focus our time together in writing to Congress, POTUS and the VP demanding they stop their complicity in Israel’s extermination of Palestinians in Gaza. We will also write to key State Dept officials to call out their complicity with the genocide and to demand they stop sending weapons to Israel. Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.





We must increase the pressure on elected officials to stop the genocide in Gaza and settler/IOF violence in the West Bank. Write postcards with us; call Congress from home; join local actions; sign petitions; contribute to mutual aid groups; support ngos on the ground; donate to candidates' campaigns who are calling for a ceasefire. We’re in this together for the long haul to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.