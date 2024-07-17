From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Glasiers Local 718 Members Strike For Living Wages
Members of Glasiers Local 718 have been on strike for over three weeks for living wages.
Members of Glasiers Local 718 have been on strike for over three weeks for living wages. The workers reported that despite continuing profits of millions the bosses refuse to make an offer that will keep up with inflation in San Francisco and the Bay Area.
Many members cannot afford to live where they work and are forced to commute many hours to and from the job.
Workers are asking for community and trade unionists to join them on the picket lines.
This video was produced on 7/17/24
Additional Information:
https://www.dc16iupat.org/unions/local-union-718/
Production of WorkWeek
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/pkUnz5VKJQw
