East Bay Education & Student Activism Womyn

Ladies Knyte Ryderz MC Gives Bay Area Girls Club Members A Day To Remember.

by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Wed, Jul 17, 2024 1:00PM
All Ladies Knyte Ryderz MC Gives Bay Area Girls Club in Richmond, CA, a day of mentoring and leadership skills along with a
Princess Bruch and Spa Day.
Champagne Ellison- President of Knyte Ryderz Baypoint, CA.
original image (482x738)
The Knyte Ryderz, an all-female motorcycle club based out of Baypoint, California along with the Bay Area Girls Club located at 260 Broadway in Richmond, California, that serves Richmond girls with mentoring and educational programs will team up together on Saturday, 27th and take the girls to a Princess Brunch and Spa Day at the famous Huckleberry Restaurant in Fairfield, California , and a trip that includes a visit to the Jelly Belly Factory in Fairfield as well.

It’s certainly not their first visit to the center. The Knyte Riderz have enjoyed a 12-year partnership with the Bay Area Girls Club centered on providing young girls in the community with mentorship and educational opportunities.

Back in January 2022, the Knyte Ryderz presented a check for $1,050 dollars to help provide financial funding to the services that Bay Area Girls Club provides.

Knyte Ryderz Founder and President Champagne Ellison stated, “We are a strong committed sisterhood dedicated to empowering women riders while extending our hands to lift up our teenage girls and escort them into adulthood. With the changing times, our little sisters may have endured unimaginable issues in both their mental and physical health and unknowns in their personal lives. Some have experienced loneliness, depression, and the unwillingness to thrive. While this may not be the situation of our Princesses today, they may have loved ones who have gone through similar issues.” Today, we want to show them how precious they really are to everyone in their lives. So, join KR and friends as they roll out the red carpets of our hearts for a fun filled day.”

Tiffany Harris , Executive Director of the Bay Girls Club stated: “The Knyte Ryderz organizing this event holds great significance for our young ladies. Walking on the red carpet enhances their self-assurance. Participating in a brunch with influential women cultivates their abilities in public speaking and social interactions. Furthermore, visiting the Jelly Belly Factory offers valuable guidance and fosters a sense of sisterhood among our girls. Witnessing women who share similar backgrounds, engage in motorcycle riding, and making remarkable contributions to the community is truly awe-inspiring for them.”

Champagne Ellison said: “Today we notice a shift in our country, in our state and in our cities. However, despite what spins around us, our community is staying strong. We are proud to announce that several young ladies from the Bay Area have rose to life’s challenges and will be honored with a self-care day. "

" Knyte Ryderz MC presents the Princess Brunch on July 27, 2024. It is on this day we will show our appreciation for the hard work and dedication each young lady has displayed during her journey. We will celebrate the college bound princesses as well as the up-and-coming princesses who aspire to be like their big sisters. There will be much laughter, heartfelt conversations, great food and over all fun. This is a fellowship that is long overdue. We must continue to encourage our youth as for the road ahead for there will be difficulties at times.”


For more information :
http://www.bagirlsclub.org
Wed, Jul 17, 2024 1:00PM
Wed, Jul 17, 2024 1:00PM
Tiffany Harris-Executive Director of Richmond based Bay Area Girls Club
original image (810x1080)
