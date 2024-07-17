From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From Asian America to Palestine: A Teach-In on Zionism, Empire, and Hindutva
Date:
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Join us to hear from Asian Americans organizing locally, nationally, and internationally against Zionism, US imperialism, and Hindu Fascism (Hindutva)! Learn how Zionism is showing up in our Asian American communities and find ways to fight back for a free Palestine.
Featuring:
Karamvir Bhatti, Asians for Palestine NYC
Nikhil Arur, Hindus for Human Rights
Sharmin Hossain, 18 Million Rising
