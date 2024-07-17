From Asian America to Palestine: A Teach-In on Zionism, Empire, and Hindutva

Date:

Thursday, July 25, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Join us to hear from Asian Americans organizing locally, nationally, and internationally against Zionism, US imperialism, and Hindu Fascism (Hindutva)! Learn how Zionism is showing up in our Asian American communities and find ways to fight back for a free Palestine.



Featuring:

Karamvir Bhatti, Asians for Palestine NYC

Nikhil Arur, Hindus for Human Rights

Sharmin Hossain, 18 Million Rising