Film Plus Food - Palestine-Israel
Saturday, July 20, 2024
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Screening
Lindsay V
Mukunda Studio walk from Civic Center Bart
1250 Folsom Street, 2nd Floor, San Francisco, CA, 94103
https://kinema.com/events/where-olive-trees-weep-5z9mri (good write up about the event)
host also has vegetarian/vegan food. see write up above.
For more information: https://kinema.com/events/where-olive-tree...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 16, 2024 2:21PM
