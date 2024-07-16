From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Vegan Pop-up Market at Exit Now
Sunday, July 28, 2024
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fundraiser
7 Stars Holistic Healing Center
3219 Pierce Street, Richmond, CA 94804
Join us for a day of fun, sun, music, and awesome plant-based food! Right next door to 7 Stars, we’re hosting the best vegan pop-up market in the East Bay—again! Support local chefs serving healthful and sustainable food, and eat for a cause! 10% of your meal purchase is donated to Jelly’s Place, a local animal rescue organization.
For more information: https://www.7starshhc.com/vegan-pop-up-mar...
