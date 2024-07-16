top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia

Understanding Gaza - 1948: Creation & Catastrophe

SEIU 521 Union Hall, 517 Mission St, Santa Cruz
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Location Details:
SEIU 521 Union Hall, 517 Mission St, Santa Cruz
Through riveting and moving personal recollections of both Palestinians and Israelis, 1948: Creation & Catastrophe reveals the shocking events of the most pivotal year in the most controversial conflict in the world. It tells the story of the establishment of Israel as seen through the eyes of the people who lived it. Rather than being a history lesson, this documentary is a primer for the present. It is simply not possible to make sense of what is happening in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict today without an understanding of 1948.

Facilitated dialogue with the audience follows the film.

Watch the trailer on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoaNKOz_QsA

If you cannot attend in person, watch the full film 1948: Creation & Catastrophe on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bwy-Rf15UIs

Film also screening in Watsonville on July 23.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4932871932...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 16, 2024 9:33AM
