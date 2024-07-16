From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest Jimmy Panetta for enabling Genocide
Date:
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Location Details:
Seymour Marine Center, 100 McAllister, Santa Cruz
The Small Business Development Center of Santa Cruz County and Google will partner to host a free in-person digital skills workshop for small businesses from the region. Rep. Jimmy Panetta is also planning to attend and will provide brief remarks.
In this workshop, experts will explain how Google Search works and how you can improve a website’s visibility with search engine optimization (SEO). The session will also cover products like Google Business Profile, Google Analytics, Google Ads, and a brief introduction into artificial intelligence (AI).
The event will be from 11 a.m. to noon July 19 at Seymour Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz. Go to rsvp.withgoogle.com/events/grow-ca-santacruz for information and to sign up.
For more info contact: info [at] panetta-vigil.org
