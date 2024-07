WEST OAKLAND MATTERSArt and Advocacy in ActionCelebrating Community and Self-DeterminationJuly 27, 2024, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM7th WestThe historic and often maligned neighborhood of West Oakland is set to host a captivating art and advocacy event that calls attention to the neighborhood's rich but endangered cultural heritage. Curated to highlight the significance of art in amplifying voices and economic vibrancy, "West Oakland Matters" spotlights how residents, long familiar with resistance and resilience, are committed to playing a role in the area's revitalization."West Oakland Matters" is artist-driven and community-centered. It builds on recent scholarship about urban economic vitality. The event's message of solidarity and empowerment underscores the role of art in social change and the right of a community in charting its own future.Exhibits feature works ranging from paintings and photography to film, fashion, and performance pieces. Longtime residents and elders will bring archival materials. A documentary preview will spotlight people from the Wood Street encampment.Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in these expressions of the essence and spirit of West Oakland.Panels will combine live discussions and video, exploring how art and culture contribute to economic revitalization.Malcolm Ryder on the project's origins: https://youtu.be/pJwHnBkV7Qs?si=GWsyEnr8ZRRUj_U8 . For additional information or to arrange an interview with Ryder, please email contact [at] westoaklandmatters.org No Charge.