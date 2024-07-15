top
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
East Bay Arts + Action

West Oakland Matters

7th West 1255 7th St Oakland, CA 94607
Date:
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Oaktown Pictures
Email:
Location Details:
7th West
1255 7th St
Oakland, CA 94607
WEST OAKLAND MATTERS

Art and Advocacy in Action
Celebrating Community and Self-Determination
July 27, 2024, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM
7th West

The historic and often maligned neighborhood of West Oakland is set to host a captivating art and advocacy event that calls attention to the neighborhood's rich but endangered cultural heritage. Curated to highlight the significance of art in amplifying voices and economic vibrancy, "West Oakland Matters" spotlights how residents, long familiar with resistance and resilience, are committed to playing a role in the area's revitalization.

"West Oakland Matters" is artist-driven and community-centered. It builds on recent scholarship about urban economic vitality. The event's message of solidarity and empowerment underscores the role of art in social change and the right of a community in charting its own future.

Exhibits feature works ranging from paintings and photography to film, fashion, and performance pieces. Longtime residents and elders will bring archival materials. A documentary preview will spotlight people from the Wood Street encampment.

Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in these expressions of the essence and spirit of West Oakland.

Panels will combine live discussions and video, exploring how art and culture contribute to economic revitalization.

Malcolm Ryder on the project's origins: https://youtu.be/pJwHnBkV7Qs?si=GWsyEnr8ZRRUj_U8. For additional information or to arrange an interview with Ryder, please email contact [at] westoaklandmatters.org.

No Charge.
For more information: https://www.malcolmryder.com/projects/west...
