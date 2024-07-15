From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Drag 4 Justice
Saturday, July 27, 2024
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Concert/Show
Mike Paradela
4083163088
San Jose Peace and Justice Center. 48 South 7th Street San Jose, California 95112. Behind the center.
Can we offer you drag and tacos in this trying time? Come out for San Jose's first Drag 4 Justice show at the San Jose Peace & Justice Center! With performances by Drag On King, Enbeguiling, Chris Strangles, Jasper Redwood, and Abbi Kiss! Celebrate pride and learn about San Jose's rich history of fighting for progressive social change since 1957! Afterwards, stick around and meet local organizations and see what you can do to be the change you wish to see.
5:30pm
FREE ALL AGES SHOW
