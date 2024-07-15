Drag 4 Justice

Date:

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Mike Paradela

Email:

Phone:

4083163088

Location Details:

San Jose Peace and Justice Center. 48 South 7th Street San Jose, California 95112. Behind the center.

Can we offer you drag and tacos in this trying time? Come out for San Jose's first Drag 4 Justice show at the San Jose Peace & Justice Center! With performances by Drag On King, Enbeguiling, Chris Strangles, Jasper Redwood, and Abbi Kiss! Celebrate pride and learn about San Jose's rich history of fighting for progressive social change since 1957! Afterwards, stick around and meet local organizations and see what you can do to be the change you wish to see.



5:30pm

FREE ALL AGES SHOW