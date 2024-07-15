Webinar: Reimagining Education in Palestine

Date:

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Time:

6:00 AM - 6:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Join us for a discussion that examines the devastating impact of the ongoing genocide in Gaza on the education sector. Since October 7, 2023, the destruction of schools and the loss of educators and students have severely disrupted traditional educational methods. Still, the people of Gaza have found creative workarounds to create educational spaces in Gaza despite the backdrop of the crisis.



This discussion will focus on how to support and implement creative, disruptive education methods that can replace traditional approaches. We will explore innovative strategies to rebuild and enhance K-12 education and present examples of social enterprises in the region that are already making significant strides in this area. This session will focus on how to transform the current challenges into opportunities for educational advancement and resilience.



Moderator:



Suha AbdAlrahim - Country Director at Alfanar Venture Philanthropy



Speakers:



Riyam Kafri AbuLaban - Educational Lead at AlNayzak Organization

Nayla Fahed - Co-founder and President at Lebanese Alternative Learning

Reem Abu Jaber - Founder & Executive Director at Nawa for Culture and Arts Association