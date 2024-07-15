From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Reimagining Education in Palestine
Date:
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Time:
6:00 AM - 6:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1yVVmWJUR0amu3ZVqU_dEg?mc_cid=b0f22221ce&mc_eid=79ecc31bb7#/registration
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1yVVmWJUR0amu3ZVqU_dEg?mc_cid=b0f22221ce&mc_eid=79ecc31bb7#/registration
Join us for a discussion that examines the devastating impact of the ongoing genocide in Gaza on the education sector. Since October 7, 2023, the destruction of schools and the loss of educators and students have severely disrupted traditional educational methods. Still, the people of Gaza have found creative workarounds to create educational spaces in Gaza despite the backdrop of the crisis.
This discussion will focus on how to support and implement creative, disruptive education methods that can replace traditional approaches. We will explore innovative strategies to rebuild and enhance K-12 education and present examples of social enterprises in the region that are already making significant strides in this area. This session will focus on how to transform the current challenges into opportunities for educational advancement and resilience.
Moderator:
Suha AbdAlrahim - Country Director at Alfanar Venture Philanthropy
Speakers:
Riyam Kafri AbuLaban - Educational Lead at AlNayzak Organization
Nayla Fahed - Co-founder and President at Lebanese Alternative Learning
Reem Abu Jaber - Founder & Executive Director at Nawa for Culture and Arts Association
This discussion will focus on how to support and implement creative, disruptive education methods that can replace traditional approaches. We will explore innovative strategies to rebuild and enhance K-12 education and present examples of social enterprises in the region that are already making significant strides in this area. This session will focus on how to transform the current challenges into opportunities for educational advancement and resilience.
Moderator:
Suha AbdAlrahim - Country Director at Alfanar Venture Philanthropy
Speakers:
Riyam Kafri AbuLaban - Educational Lead at AlNayzak Organization
Nayla Fahed - Co-founder and President at Lebanese Alternative Learning
Reem Abu Jaber - Founder & Executive Director at Nawa for Culture and Arts Association
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 15, 2024 4:06PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network