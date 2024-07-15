Launch Party for Oakland Liberation Center / La inauguración del Centro de Lucha Popular

Saturday, July 20, 2024

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Party/Street Party

Mei Mei Chan

1499 Fruitvale Ave, Oakland

*Español abajo*



We are so excited to announce the upcoming opening of the Oakland Liberation Center, also known as the Centro de Lucha Popular de Oakland in Spanish!



Join us for music, art-making, and community building!



Location: 1499 Fruitvale Ave, Oakland, CA



Date: Saturday, July 20 | 3-7pm

Keynote and Program 4-5pm

Spanish Keynote at 6pm



The Oakland Liberation Center is a new working-class community center at 1499 Fruitvale Avenue. Staffed by volunteers from the Bay Area branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Center will be a community organizing hub that brings workers and oppressed people together to struggle around the most crucial issues that we face — from racist police terror, never-ending wars, and skyrocketing rents that push us out of our neighborhoods, to poverty wages, union-busting, and exploitation on the job.



Since February, we have already been hosting activities for Palestinian Liberation, the true history of Juneteenth, and Trans Liberation!



We work with our community to build power in our workplaces, neighborhoods, and the streets, and the Oakland Liberation Center is an an organizing space to work towards transforming society into one for the many, not the few.



With rising inflation and the ballooning housing crisis, neither of which have been appropriately addressed by local or national governments, the past few years have demonstrated that we not only need real change but a total overhaul of the current system. We need independent organizing spaces that can speak to the needs and well-being of the people - and organize for them!



The history of social movements has shown us that where there is oppression, there is resistance - but we only get what we’re organized to take!



----------------SPANISH TRANSLATION----------------



¡Estamos muy contentos de anunciar la inauguración del Centro de Lucha Popular de Oakland!



¡Acompáñenos a una tarde de música, arte, y comunidad!





Ubicación: 1499 Fruitvale Ave



Fecha: Sábado, 20 de julio | 3-7pm

Discurso y programa 4-5pm

Discurso en español a las 6pm



El Centro de Lucha Popular de Oakland es un nuevo centro comunitario para la clase trabajadora localizado en 1499 Fruitvale Ave. Manejado por voluntarios que son parte del Partido por el Socialismo y la Liberación, el centro es un lugar que busca reunir a la clase trabajadora y a las secciones más oprimidas de nuestra población en el área de la bahía. Busca reunir a estos grupos para organizarnos contra los problemas que nos afectan diario, como la violencia racista de la policía, las guerras que nunca se acaban, la inflación de renta que nos forza a salirnos de nuestras comunidades, a salarios mínimos, represión sindical, y explotación en nuestro trabajo.



Desde febrero hemos estado organizando eventos para la liberación Palestina, la verdadera historia de Juneteenth y la liberación de la comunidad Trans.



Nosotros trabajamos y luchamos con nuestra comunidad para crear poder en nuestros lugares de trabajo, nuestros vecindarios, y en las calles. El Centro de Lucha Popular de Oakland será una espacio de organización para luchar a transformar nuestra sociedad a una que trabaje para todos, no solamente para unos cuantos.



Con el aumento de la inflación y la crisis de la vivienda, ninguna de las cuales ha sido atendida adecuadamente por los gobiernos locales o nacionales, los últimos años han demostrado que no sólo necesitamos un cambio real, sino una reorganización total del sistema actual. Necesitamos espacios de organización independientes que puedan responder a las necesidades y al bienestar de la gente, ¡y organizarnos para defenderlos!



La historia de los movimientos sociales nos ha enseñado que donde hay opresión, hay resistencia, pero solamente ganamos nuestras luchas cuando estamos organizados!