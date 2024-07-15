From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Richmond Banner Drop and Peace Vigil - Free Palestine
Friday, July 19, 2024
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, RCF, FPM
I-80 pedestrian overpass
San Luis Ave & Sacramento Ave
Richmond, Ca 94804
Come to stand against Genocide & for a Free Palestine.
Boycott Israel!
Stop the occupation and the ongoing genocide!
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 15, 2024 12:06PM
