Antwon Cloird - My 'Freedom From Active Addiction' by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney

A story of Antwon Cloird's recovery from active addiction.

Antwon Cloird-“My Freedom From Active Addiction.”

By Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney



On Sunday, July 14th in the city of Richmond California, former and current elected officials from Richmond and around the San Francisco Bay Area, clergy, members from the local Narcotics Anonymous branch and community leaders came out to acknowledge Community Leader and Activist, Antwon Cloird’s 21st clean-time anniversary from active addiction and his work with NA to help others in recovery from their dependency on active addiction.



There were several hundred guests in attendance, and spoke of the importance of Narcotics Anonymous, a fellowship of men and women who had a major problem substance use disorders or active addictions.



Cloird stated: “ I wanted to show people, if I can do it, they could do it by following simple instructions from the principles of NA. Learning to give yourself instead of taking when

people reach out to you wanting to start the process of recovery and being available to help them and become a sponsor.”



" One of the reasons for this big community gathering here today is having the people who participated in your journey of recovery who cared about you is love! You love on

them, who love on you. My message is on how to be clean, be available to be teachable.”



" NA showed me when I was in recovery that drugs were not the problem, I was the problem.

I had to change my mindset from a negative to a positive. The people at NA loved me

until I could love myself.”



Reverend Andre Shumake of the Richmond Improvement Association noted about Antwon:

“ Antwon’s life is about redemption. It’s about something good coming out of Richmond, California. As I reflect on his life, his story, I say to every man and woman, take the time to stop living in the shadows, stop being ashamed of your past mistakes or current addictions.”



“ You deserve to be set free and have a 2nd chance at 1st class life, like Antwon. Now is the time to live a guilt-free life and truly be the best you can be. It is not to late. Antwon

did. If Antwon could do it, so can you. Enjoy your new journey.”



Cloird stated: “ The only thing recovery promises you is happy joyousness and freedom from active addiction.”



