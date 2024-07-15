From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Vote Smart Summit - Your Voice, Your Vote Workshop

Date:

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

SF Bay NPHC

Location Details:

Oakland City Hall

1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza

Oakland, CA 94612



This FREE workshop is open to all voters in the SF Bay Area





Date & Time: Saturday, September 21 at 10am - 2pm PDT



Location: Oakland City Hall (workshop is open to all voters in the SF Bay Area)



RSVP:





Voters from all over the greater Bay Area are invited to attend the Voter Education Summit.



This workshop will focus on the following and more:



--How to Vote - Ranked Choice Voting, Mail in Voting, etc.



--Why Vote - down ballot voting, black voter strength



--How to Decide - Voter guides, hosting a candidate house or block party.



