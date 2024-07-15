top
California East Bay Government & Elections

Vote Smart Summit - Your Voice, Your Vote Workshop

Oakland City Hall 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza Oakland, CA 94612 This FREE workshop is open to all voters in the SF Bay Area
original image (1281x640)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
SF Bay NPHC
Location Details:
Oakland City Hall
1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza
Oakland, CA 94612

This FREE workshop is open to all voters in the SF Bay Area
Vote Smart Summit - Your Voice, Your Vote!

Date & Time: Saturday, September 21 at 10am - 2pm PDT

Location: Oakland City Hall (workshop is open to all voters in the SF Bay Area)

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vote-smart-summit-your-voice-tickets-946076358857


Voters from all over the greater Bay Area are invited to attend the Voter Education Summit.

This workshop will focus on the following and more:

--How to Vote - Ranked Choice Voting, Mail in Voting, etc.

--Why Vote - down ballot voting, black voter strength

--How to Decide - Voter guides, hosting a candidate house or block party.

The agenda will consist of a general session including a panel discussion and break outs to discuss County specific rules, measures and issues.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vote-smart-su...
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
