Vote Smart Summit - Your Voice, Your Vote Workshop
Date:
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
SF Bay NPHC
Location Details:
Oakland City Hall
1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza
Oakland, CA 94612
This FREE workshop is open to all voters in the SF Bay Area
Vote Smart Summit - Your Voice, Your Vote!
Date & Time: Saturday, September 21 at 10am - 2pm PDT
Location: Oakland City Hall (workshop is open to all voters in the SF Bay Area)
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vote-smart-summit-your-voice-tickets-946076358857
Voters from all over the greater Bay Area are invited to attend the Voter Education Summit.
This workshop will focus on the following and more:
--How to Vote - Ranked Choice Voting, Mail in Voting, etc.
--Why Vote - down ballot voting, black voter strength
--How to Decide - Voter guides, hosting a candidate house or block party.
The agenda will consist of a general session including a panel discussion and break outs to discuss County specific rules, measures and issues.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vote-smart-su...
