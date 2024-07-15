E-Sim Disco Fundraiser

Date:

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Solidarity Central Coast

Location Details:

Barrios Unidos (back entrance), 1823 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz

Join us at the E-SIM DISCO on July 27th- a benefit dance filled with passion and purpose. Our goal is to assist with connecting the people of Gaza with each other and the world by sending 100% of our proceeds as e-sim cards.



Feel the energy of DJs MOTHERSHIP CONNECTION @themothership.connection , HANI GATA @hanitagatita , and CASA PRIMOS @casa_primos_ as they spin beats that will move your soul. Barrios Unidos will be our gracious host at 1823 Soquel Drive (back entrance). From the moment the music begins at 8PM, the music will transport you to another world.



Tickets will be sliding scale from $20-30. For those interested in work trade opportunities, we welcome you with open arms. Reach out to PSCC to learn more and get involved.



Spread the word to your friends and loved ones. Let’s come together to dance for liberation and imagine a new world where all voices are heard.



We strive to make this event accessible to all. Limited parking is available in the back lot, and the venue is mostly wheelchair accessible with some seating provided. Water and refreshments will be on hand to keep you energized throughout the night.



If you have any questions or specific accessibility needs, don’t hesitate to reach out to PSCC. Let’s make this a night to remember - a night filled with love, support, and solidarity.