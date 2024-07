Midsummer is a time associated with Magic and FairiesIt is said that the little folk (the elves and fairies) can be easily seen on Midsummer’s Eve because this is one of the days when the veil between the two worlds is thin and can be easily trespassed.Let us convene an unruly rabble and careen in cacophonous frivolity through our town.We will convene at the Clocktower and end with a fire and gathering at Seabright Beach with Mid-Summer SpritesContact: scmidsummer831 [at] gmail.com If you feel so inspired, please bring:Costumes Banner, or pennant, Large puppets, or mascots …or anything else you would like to add to the merriment.Accessibility: Family friendly event. Please email us ahead of time if you need any special accommodations or with any other questions.