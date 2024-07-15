From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fundraiser, Protest, and March for Gaza
Date:
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vigil4Gaza
Location Details:
Palo Alto City Hall
250 Hamilton Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Join us at Palo Alto City Hall for a fundraiser for HEAL Palestine and a protest and march to stop the genocide in Gaza!
For more information: http://www.vigil4gaza.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 15, 2024 12:15AM
