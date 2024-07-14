Leonard Peltier's Words were read at the closing of the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Geneva. "No one can break the Spirit of a Sundancer," Peltier said in his message to the U.N.

Leonard Peltier's Words Conclude United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Geneva'No one can break the Spirit of a Sundancer'By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, July 14, 2024Translation in French by Christine PratGENEVA -- The words of Leonard Peltier concluded the U.N. Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples week-long session in Geneva on Friday."I could not foresee that fifty years later that I would be entombed in a lock-down nightmare. I was chosen to be the sacrifice to cover up the crimes committed against our people," Peltier said in a message to the United Nations session.Describing another journey around the sun, Peltier said, "I am still here.""Time has twisted one more year out of me," Peltier said from the cage of concrete and steel where he is imprisoned."I've actually served over 60 years," Peltier said. "I may leave this world in a box, that is the cold truth. But I have put my heart and soul into making our world a better place."Peltier said he can envision what is happening beyond these walls, and he can see the reawakening of an ancient Native pride that does his heart good.Speaking on the Spirit Warriors fighting racism, oppression and greed that is poisoning our land, waters and people, Peltier said lock-down time has become twisted and now even the art is gone for him."No one can break the Spirit of a Sundancer.""Why? Because I have never given them my integrity. I remain in tact.""Remember who you are, even if they come for your land, for your water, for your family.""We are children of Mother Earth," he said."I long to turn by face to the sky. In this cage I am denied that simple pleasure. I am in prison, but in my mind, I remain as I was born, a free Native Spirit. This is what allows me to laugh, keeps me laughing.""These walls can not contain my laughter or my hope," Peltier said, adding that those who work around the clock for his freedom give him hope."I hope to breathe free air before I die.""Hope is a hard thing to hold, but no one is strong enough to take it from me.""I love you. I hope for you. I pray for you. Prayer is more than a cry to the Creator that runs through your head, prayer is an action. This is what the grandfathers and grandmothers say."One person to speak, one person to sing, one person to dance, the fight continues with self-determination."Our fight will continue," Peltier said.Peltier's message, delivered from his daughter, was read before closing prayers this morning at the U.N. Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Geneva.Leonard Peltier's message was read before closing prayers by Mario Agreda Uzeda."Our brother Leonard Peltier is one of the many victims of a covert war waged by governments against the American Indian Movement, the AIM, and its supporters," Agreda said before reading Peltier's message, adding that Peltier is in prison for a crime that he did not commit."For as long as Leonard Peltier is in prison, we all are." Agreda said a campaign for freedom for Leonard Peltier is beginning in Spain.The U.N. Expert Mechanism now sends its recommendations from Indigenous Peoples around the world to the United Nations Human Rights Council.The recommendations in the final report include the implementation of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples; the need to uphold Indigenous Peoples rights during green energy transition; the need to safeguard Indigenous Peoples from militarization, and the need for protection of land defenders targeted by corporations, especially Indigenous women.