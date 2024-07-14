Live from Akka: Virtual Delegation

Date:

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Join Eyewitness Palestine on Wednesday, July 31st at 9am PT for our Live from Akka webinar, featuring a special virtual delegation led by Yazid Saadi, who will take us around Akka on a custom tour of the city.



Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated.