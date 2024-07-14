From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Live from Akka: Virtual Delegation
Date:
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Join Eyewitness Palestine on Wednesday, July 31st at 9am PT for our Live from Akka webinar, featuring a special virtual delegation led by Yazid Saadi, who will take us around Akka on a custom tour of the city.
Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated.
Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 14, 2024 9:23PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network