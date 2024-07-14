IBU ILWU Alcatraz Cruise Workers held a 1 day ULP strike and rallied against the union busting company

San Francisco Alcatraz Cruise workers who are members of IBU ILWU went on a one day unfair labor practice strike on July 13, 2024. Striking workers and their supporters rallied and talked about their health and safety concerns as well their fight for prevailing wages.The company which is a contract with the US Park Service has been allowed to flagrantly violate labor laws.