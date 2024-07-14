From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
IBU ILWU Alcatraz Cruise Workers One-Day ULP Strike-Fighting for Respect & Prevailing Wages
IBU ILWU Alcatraz Cruise Workers held a 1 day ULP strike and rallied against the union busting company
San Francisco Alcatraz Cruise workers who are members of IBU ILWU went on a one day unfair labor practice strike on July 13, 2024. Striking workers and their supporters rallied and talked about their health and safety concerns as well their fight for prevailing wages.
The company which is a contract with the US Park Service has been allowed to flagrantly violate labor laws.
Additional Media:
On May1 "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All" IBU-ILWU Alcatraz Ferry Workers Protest Union Busting
https://youtu.be/XMHP2Bu2lr0
Alcatraz: The Battleground
https://youtu.be/FFs3MItqguI
Citywide Ferry Operator Hornblower Has 'Pathetic' Labor Record, Union Says
https://www.dnainfo.com/new-york/20160817/battery-park-city/citys-ferry-operator-hornblower-has-pathetic-labor-record-union-says/
“Progressive” Mayor, The Union-Busters Hornblower & the NYC Ferry
https://medium.com/@MatthewTHunt/nyc-is-a-union-busting-town-the-progressive-mayor-the-union-busters-hornblower-d3ca4a02eaab
Hornblower ferry company pays $2.75M for violating SF healthcare laws
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/hornblower-ferry-company-pays-2-75m-for-violating-sf-healthcare-laws/article_622bbd5f-85bc-5f86-985b-3206ef064b25.html
Stop The War Abroad/Stop The War At Home
https://youtu.be/m39-vh1KwRo
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
The company which is a contract with the US Park Service has been allowed to flagrantly violate labor laws.
Additional Media:
On May1 "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All" IBU-ILWU Alcatraz Ferry Workers Protest Union Busting
https://youtu.be/XMHP2Bu2lr0
Alcatraz: The Battleground
https://youtu.be/FFs3MItqguI
Citywide Ferry Operator Hornblower Has 'Pathetic' Labor Record, Union Says
https://www.dnainfo.com/new-york/20160817/battery-park-city/citys-ferry-operator-hornblower-has-pathetic-labor-record-union-says/
“Progressive” Mayor, The Union-Busters Hornblower & the NYC Ferry
https://medium.com/@MatthewTHunt/nyc-is-a-union-busting-town-the-progressive-mayor-the-union-busters-hornblower-d3ca4a02eaab
Hornblower ferry company pays $2.75M for violating SF healthcare laws
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/hornblower-ferry-company-pays-2-75m-for-violating-sf-healthcare-laws/article_622bbd5f-85bc-5f86-985b-3206ef064b25.html
Stop The War Abroad/Stop The War At Home
https://youtu.be/m39-vh1KwRo
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/JWFa-eIqwnw
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network