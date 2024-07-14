top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

IBU ILWU Alcatraz Cruise Workers One-Day ULP Strike-Fighting for Respect & Prevailing Wages

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jul 14, 2024 6:28PM
IBU ILWU Alcatraz Cruise Workers held a 1 day ULP strike and rallied against the union busting company
Picket Line At Alcatraz Cruises
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco Alcatraz Cruise workers who are members of IBU ILWU went on a one day unfair labor practice strike on July 13, 2024. Striking workers and their supporters rallied and talked about their health and safety concerns as well their fight for prevailing wages.
The company which is a contract with the US Park Service has been allowed to flagrantly violate labor laws.

Additional Media:

On May1 "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All" IBU-ILWU Alcatraz Ferry Workers Protest Union Busting
https://youtu.be/XMHP2Bu2lr0
Alcatraz: The Battleground
https://youtu.be/FFs3MItqguI
Citywide Ferry Operator Hornblower Has 'Pathetic' Labor Record, Union Says
https://www.dnainfo.com/new-york/20160817/battery-park-city/citys-ferry-operator-hornblower-has-pathetic-labor-record-union-says/

“Progressive” Mayor, The Union-Busters Hornblower & the NYC Ferry
https://medium.com/@MatthewTHunt/nyc-is-a-union-busting-town-the-progressive-mayor-the-union-busters-hornblower-d3ca4a02eaab
Hornblower ferry company pays $2.75M for violating SF healthcare laws
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/hornblower-ferry-company-pays-2-75m-for-violating-sf-healthcare-laws/article_622bbd5f-85bc-5f86-985b-3206ef064b25.html
Stop The War Abroad/Stop The War At Home
https://youtu.be/m39-vh1KwRo

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/JWFa-eIqwnw
§IBU ILWU Alcatraz Cruise Workers
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jul 14, 2024 6:28PM
sm_ibu_ilwu_alcatraz_strikers_7-13-24.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Striking IBU ILWU striking Alcatraz Cruise Workers
https://youtu.be/JWFa-eIqwnw
§IBU ILWU Cruise Line Workers 1 Day Strike
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jul 14, 2024 6:28PM
sm_ibu_july13_protest_action.jpg
original image (1236x1600)
https://youtu.be/JWFa-eIqwnw
§Workers Join IBU ILWU Cruise LIne Picket
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jul 14, 2024 6:28PM
sm_ibu_ilwu_cruise_picketers_7-13-24.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers joined the IBU ILWU picket line at Alcatraz Cruises
https://youtu.be/JWFa-eIqwnw
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
