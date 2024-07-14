top
Class Struggles in Argentina and US Imperialism with Guillermo Kane, Argentinian Socialist

Saturday, July 20, 2024
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Speaker
R.O.
Medicine For Nightmares Bookstore and Gallery
3036 24th Street San Francisco CA 94110
415-824-1761
Come and hear in person Professor Guillermo Kane,of the Partido Obrero(Workers Party)in Argentina and an elected legislator at the Buenos Aires Province Regional Parliament and also a Professor at the University of Buenos Aires,will be speaking about the current struggles in Argentina against the Milei reactionary government and its alliance with Yankee Imperialism. Professor Kane will inform us about how the working class and its allies are fighting back against the neoliberal measures that the IMF,World Bank,USA and and the EU are trying to impose in Argentina.

He will also be presenting his book “ La Crisis Del Imperio Norteamericano de Trump a Biden”(The Crisis Of US Imperialism From Trump to Biden)an excellent analysis of of the current political state of affairs of the US Empire in the World vs the working class and the exploited classes and the USA vs China,Russia,European Union and others.

Habrá traducción al Español
For more information: http://www.medicinefornightmares.com
