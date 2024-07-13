From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Netanyahu Convicted of Crimes Against Humanity
Sentenced to prison for life
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, July 12) - In black and white striped prison garb, Benyamin Netanyahu was "tried" for crimes against humanity. In front of Israel's Montgomery street consulate, he was pronounced guilty and placed in an improvised "prison."
The effective street theater was the highlight of a loud demonstration against Israel's continuing attempts at a Palestinian genocide. The consulate was surrounded by the metal barriers that have become a permanent fixture on that block, restrict the sidewalk to a narrow path, and require the police to move a barrier whenever someone needs to leave or enter the building.
The action was organized by San Francisco Code Pink in conjunction with the Mega Mouth Rebels, who supplied an ample amount of noise. See all high resolution photos here.
