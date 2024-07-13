top
Palestine International

The Palestinian Revolution and the Rift in the International Movement

by Δημήτρης Χατζηβασιλειάδης
Sat, Jul 13, 2024 11:52AM
The article was written in the first month following the revolutionary attack of October 7, which is prior to the launch of the full scale land invasion of Gaza. Extra information and political observations were added in the course of the weeks it took for the article to be typed.
22-page, densely typed PDF of the article.
Download PDF (187.4KB)
The article "The Palestinian revolution and the rift in the international movement" was written in the first month following the revolutionary attack of October 7, which is prior to the launch of the full scale land invasion of Gaza. Extra information and political observations were added in the course of the weeks it took for the article to be typed. Even though there have been fierce developments since the article was written, its meanings still remain intact. The facts confirm the significance of this political critique. The article was, from the start, meant for international address. With significant delay, here is the english translation by a solidarian translator.

The full text is attached in pdf

Dimitris Chatzivasileiadis

Domokos Prison

[To read as a webpage: https://abolitionmedia.noblogs.org/post/2024/07/13/the-palestinian-revolution-and-the-rift-in-the-international-movement/]
For more information: https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1631163/
