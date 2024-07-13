From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Palestinian Revolution and the Rift in the International Movement
The article was written in the first month following the revolutionary attack of October 7, which is prior to the launch of the full scale land invasion of Gaza. Extra information and political observations were added in the course of the weeks it took for the article to be typed.
The article "The Palestinian revolution and the rift in the international movement" was written in the first month following the revolutionary attack of October 7, which is prior to the launch of the full scale land invasion of Gaza. Extra information and political observations were added in the course of the weeks it took for the article to be typed. Even though there have been fierce developments since the article was written, its meanings still remain intact. The facts confirm the significance of this political critique. The article was, from the start, meant for international address. With significant delay, here is the english translation by a solidarian translator.
The full text is attached in pdf
Dimitris Chatzivasileiadis
Domokos Prison
[To read as a webpage: https://abolitionmedia.noblogs.org/post/2024/07/13/the-palestinian-revolution-and-the-rift-in-the-international-movement/]
The full text is attached in pdf
Dimitris Chatzivasileiadis
Domokos Prison
[To read as a webpage: https://abolitionmedia.noblogs.org/post/2024/07/13/the-palestinian-revolution-and-the-rift-in-the-international-movement/]
For more information: https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1631163/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network