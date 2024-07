SF Gray Panther Forum, Tuesday, July 16, 1-2:30 PM on Zoom.Topic: "How will San Francisco Serve and Protect Our Growing Number of Aging LGBT and Trans People In an Era of Tight Budgets and a Rise in Right-Wing Intolerance, Nationally?"Featuring: Sue Englander: LGBT activist and SF State Faculty andHoney Mahogany: Director, Office of Transgender Initiatives. Q&A follows.Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09 MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295; PHONE IN: 699-900 9128.SF Gray Panther membership meeting follows forum, 2:30-3 pm.Please contact Dr. Allen Cooper for more information: 650-619-7214