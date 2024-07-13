From the Open-Publishing Calendar
How Will San Francisco Serve and Protect Our Growing Number of Aging LGBT and Trans People
Date:
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Michael Lyon
Location Details:
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09,
MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295; PHONE IN: 699-900 9128.
MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295; PHONE IN: 699-900 9128.
SF Gray Panther Forum, Tuesday, July 16, 1-2:30 PM on Zoom.
Topic: "How will San Francisco Serve and Protect Our Growing Number of Aging LGBT and Trans People In an Era of Tight Budgets and a Rise in Right-Wing Intolerance, Nationally?"
Featuring: Sue Englander: LGBT activist and SF State Faculty and
Honey Mahogany: Director, Office of Transgender Initiatives. Q&A follows.
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09,
MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295; PHONE IN: 699-900 9128.
SF Gray Panther membership meeting follows forum, 2:30-3 pm.
Please contact Dr. Allen Cooper for more information: 650-619-7214
Topic: "How will San Francisco Serve and Protect Our Growing Number of Aging LGBT and Trans People In an Era of Tight Budgets and a Rise in Right-Wing Intolerance, Nationally?"
Featuring: Sue Englander: LGBT activist and SF State Faculty and
Honey Mahogany: Director, Office of Transgender Initiatives. Q&A follows.
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09,
MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295; PHONE IN: 699-900 9128.
SF Gray Panther membership meeting follows forum, 2:30-3 pm.
Please contact Dr. Allen Cooper for more information: 650-619-7214
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 13, 2024 10:31AM
