Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024 at 3pm - 5:30pm PT (6pm - 8:30pm ET)RSVP to be sent livestream link: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions/event/648385/ Or look for livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/TJC.DC/ July 17, 2024 marks the 4th anniversary of the death of the Late Congressman John Lewis. On that day, we will come together in events across the country to commemorate his death and more importantly his life work to secure voting rights for all people.With the going attack on democracy, the events will highlight the urgency of this moment in our history. We intend to educate, motivate and activate our community to work towards the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Freedom to Vote Act, the Native American Voting Rights Act and DC Statehood.Join the livestream of the Washington D.C. National event being held at Black Lives Matter Plaza and featuring national speakers. It will be livestreamed directly from the district.Once we have the link it will be forwarded to the attendees.NATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS for JOHN LEWIS ACTION DAY:Transformative Justice Coalition ( https://tjcoalition.org/ ) and its partners, Black Voters Matter Fund, Public Citizen, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights,League of Women Voters, National Urban League, along with the Declaration for American Democracy Coalition (a coalition of 260+ member organizations)