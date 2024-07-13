Fremont Teach-in: John Lewis National Day of Commemoration & Action for Voting Rights GOTV

Date:

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

volunteers for John Lewis Action Day

Location Details:

Fremont Main Library, Fukaya Rm A

2400 Stevenson Blvd

Fremont, CA 94538

FREMONT: VOTING RIGHTS & GOTV TEACH-IN



Fremont Main Library (air conditioning and disabled access & parking)



Wednesday, July 17 at 4:30 – 5:30pm PDT



July 17, 2024 marks the 4th anniversary of the death of the Late Congressman John Lewis. On that day, we will come together in events across the country to commemorate his death and more importantly his life work to secure voting rights for all people.



With the on-going attack on democracy, the events will highlight the urgency of this moment in our history!



We intend to educate, motivate and activate our community to work towards the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Freedom to Vote Act, the Native American Voting Rights Act and DC Statehood.





ACCESSIBILITY: This event meets ADA standards



Accessible restrooms

Mainly flat ground

No stairs or steps

Dedicated parking spots

Wheelchair ramp

Wide doorways and walkways