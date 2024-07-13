From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fremont Teach-in: John Lewis National Day of Commemoration & Action for Voting Rights GOTV
Date:
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
volunteers for John Lewis Action Day
Location Details:
Fremont Main Library, Fukaya Rm A
2400 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
2400 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
FREMONT: VOTING RIGHTS & GOTV TEACH-IN
Fremont Main Library (air conditioning and disabled access & parking)
Wednesday, July 17 at 4:30 – 5:30pm PDT
July 17, 2024 marks the 4th anniversary of the death of the Late Congressman John Lewis. On that day, we will come together in events across the country to commemorate his death and more importantly his life work to secure voting rights for all people.
With the on-going attack on democracy, the events will highlight the urgency of this moment in our history!
We intend to educate, motivate and activate our community to work towards the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Freedom to Vote Act, the Native American Voting Rights Act and DC Statehood.
ACCESSIBILITY: This event meets ADA standards
Accessible restrooms
Mainly flat ground
No stairs or steps
Dedicated parking spots
Wheelchair ramp
Wide doorways and walkways
Fremont Main Library (air conditioning and disabled access & parking)
Wednesday, July 17 at 4:30 – 5:30pm PDT
July 17, 2024 marks the 4th anniversary of the death of the Late Congressman John Lewis. On that day, we will come together in events across the country to commemorate his death and more importantly his life work to secure voting rights for all people.
With the on-going attack on democracy, the events will highlight the urgency of this moment in our history!
We intend to educate, motivate and activate our community to work towards the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Freedom to Vote Act, the Native American Voting Rights Act and DC Statehood.
ACCESSIBILITY: This event meets ADA standards
Accessible restrooms
Mainly flat ground
No stairs or steps
Dedicated parking spots
Wheelchair ramp
Wide doorways and walkways
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 13, 2024 7:11AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network