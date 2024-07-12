From the Open-Publishing Calendar
AI, Robotics, Security Privacy & The Future of Workers
Date:
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
LaborNet
Location Details:
Tenderloin Museum – 398 Eddy St., SF, CA94102
The development of AI and robotics threatens millions of jobs. This meeting will look at what AI is and what it means for the working class and the public. A study of Goldman Sachs said that 350 million workers will lose their jobs globally. Many workers are already being affected as AI is introduced in healthcare, education, construction, logistics and public services. It will also look at how Google and other tech companies are using this tech for the genocide in Gaza and in wars around the world.
Speakers:
Hazar Yueksel – Research Scientist, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Semiconductors
Jim Araby – Strategic Campaigns Director at UFCW Local 5
Cheyne Anderson – Member of No Tech For Apartheid, and a former member of Alphabet Workers Union (prior to being terminated)
Kemly Camacho – Professor at the University of Costa Rica and the Technological Institute of Costa Rica, Cooperative Sulá Batsú
Sponsored by LaborNet & Part Of
Laborfest.net
For more information: https://laborfest.net/event/ai-robotics-se...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 6:13PM
