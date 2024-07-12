top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/13/2024
San Francisco Labor & Workers

AI, Robotics, Security Privacy & The Future of Workers

The billionaire technofacists want complete deregulation and elimination of hundreds of millions of jobs
original image (3000x2318)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
LaborNet
Location Details:
Tenderloin Museum – 398 Eddy St., SF, CA94102
The development of AI and robotics threatens millions of jobs. This meeting will look at what AI is and what it means for the working class and the public. A study of Goldman Sachs said that 350 million workers will lose their jobs globally. Many workers are already being affected as AI is introduced in healthcare, education, construction, logistics and public services. It will also look at how Google and other tech companies are using this tech for the genocide in Gaza and in wars around the world.

Speakers:
Hazar Yueksel – Research Scientist, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Semiconductors
Jim Araby – Strategic Campaigns Director at UFCW Local 5
Cheyne Anderson – Member of No Tech For Apartheid, and a former member of Alphabet Workers Union (prior to being terminated)
Kemly Camacho – Professor at the University of Costa Rica and the Technological Institute of Costa Rica, Cooperative Sulá Batsú
Sponsored by LaborNet & Part Of
Laborfest.net
For more information: https://laborfest.net/event/ai-robotics-se...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 6:13PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code