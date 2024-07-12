top
East Bay Arts + Action

BomBay To The Bay: A Garba Dance Festival

Oakland Asian Cultural Center 388 Ninth Street, Suite 290, Oakland
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, August 03, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 Ninth Street, Suite 290, Oakland
Join us on August 3, 2024, 5 PM – 9:30 PM, at BomBay to the Bay: A Garba Dance Festival featuring live music by Bay Area garba legends Madhvi and Asim Mehta, a dance lesson, community dancing, and artists to explore! Garba is a Gujarati indigenous and folk dance practiced by all ages to live drumming, singing, and instrumentals during joyous celebrations.

Arrive at 5 PM for a short garba class dressed in your own cultural finery. This multiracial, multireligious, and multiethnic garba festival supports an Oakland-style expansive vision of solidarity and joy, so get ready to dance Bay to Bay, across the world! This event is co-hosted by Reetu Mody and OACC and sponsored by the Activate Oakland Event Sponsorship Program.

While this event is free, registration is required. Register at https://oacc.cc/event/bombaytothebay/
For more information: https://oacc.cc/event/bombaytothebay/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 3:31PM
