Cancel RIMPAC, Resist NATO |📣 ILPS NorCal Echo Action‼️

Date:

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

International League of Peoples' Struggles

Location Details:

474 Sutter St., San Francisco.

Join us in mobilizing against US military exercises and multi-national military alliances to oppose US imperialist aggression and war!



Over the last 53 years, RIMPAC is the largest biannual maritime military exercise in the world, convening now 29 nations in the Rim of the Pacific and elsewhere (such as “Israel”). RIMPAC tests new weaponry by large weapons manufacturers and acts as a proving ground for new arms deals between the United States and other reactionary states to further US hegemony.



NATO acts as an armed wing of US-led war and mobilizes its member nations to instigate and militarily support inter-imperialist conflicts, recently between US-NATO and Russia, and between US and China. NATO continues to support "Israel" as the main outpost of US imperialism in the Middle East. NATO has a global counter-terrorism strategy which develops and promotes technologies for surveillance against non-state groups, exporting the US counterterrorism strategy internationally.



We are mobilizing to oppose military formations like RIMPAC and NATO and expose their roles in plundering livelihoods and the environment for communities throughout the world. Join us on July 14th to confront the Philippine, Japan, and "Israeli" consulates and show that the people oppose these military operations!



CANCEL RIMPAC!

RESIST NATO!