top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/14/2024
San Francisco Anti-War

Cancel RIMPAC, Resist NATO |📣 ILPS NorCal Echo Action‼️

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
International League of Peoples' Struggles
Location Details:
474 Sutter St., San Francisco.
Join us in mobilizing against US military exercises and multi-national military alliances to oppose US imperialist aggression and war!

Over the last 53 years, RIMPAC is the largest biannual maritime military exercise in the world, convening now 29 nations in the Rim of the Pacific and elsewhere (such as “Israel”). RIMPAC tests new weaponry by large weapons manufacturers and acts as a proving ground for new arms deals between the United States and other reactionary states to further US hegemony.

NATO acts as an armed wing of US-led war and mobilizes its member nations to instigate and militarily support inter-imperialist conflicts, recently between US-NATO and Russia, and between US and China. NATO continues to support "Israel" as the main outpost of US imperialism in the Middle East. NATO has a global counter-terrorism strategy which develops and promotes technologies for surveillance against non-state groups, exporting the US counterterrorism strategy internationally.

We are mobilizing to oppose military formations like RIMPAC and NATO and expose their roles in plundering livelihoods and the environment for communities throughout the world. Join us on July 14th to confront the Philippine, Japan, and "Israeli" consulates and show that the people oppose these military operations!

CANCEL RIMPAC!
RESIST NATO!
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/NorCalEcho
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 12:45PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code