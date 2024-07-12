From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Labor Rallies to Support Striking Alcatraz Cruises IBU ILWU Workers
Date:
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
IBU ILWU
Location Details:
Alcatraz Tours Pier 33
San Francisco
San Francisco
Striking Alcatraz Cruises IBU ILWU workers will be walking out and having two rallies on July 13, 2024 at 11AM & 4PM.
Join the picket lines from 7am to 10pm and rallies during the day.
An Injury To One Is An Injury to All
