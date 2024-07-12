Striking Alcatraz Cruises IBU ILWU workers will be walking out and having two rallies on July 13, 2024 at 11AM & 4PM.Join the picket lines from 7am to 10pm and rallies during the day.An Injury To One Is An Injury to AllPanel On The Fight To Organize At Alcatraz Cruises By IBU-ILWU WorkerJuly 21 7PM The Long Struggle of Alcatraz Cruises and For Worker Rights