SiegedSec hacks the Heritage Foundation
The Heritage Foundation is a conservative think tank in America, among the most influential public policy organizations. this organization is responsible for leading Project 2025, an authoritarian Christian nationalist plan to reform the United States government.
final hack~
over the past 7 days, we have released a hack every day, from NATO to Israel, we attacked many. we have one more gift for you all, its one minute till midnight so i'll start the show~
we hacked The Heritage Foundation :3 (holy moly!!!)
The Heritage Foundation is a conservative think tank in America, among the most influential public policy organizations. this organization is responsible for leading Project 2025, an authoritarian Christian nationalist plan to reform the United States government.
Project 2025 threatens the rights of abortion healthcare and LGBTQ+ communities in particular. so of course, we won't stand for that! ^-^
we have gained access to The Heritage Foundation's database, with user data, logs, and other juicy info :D we also accessed 200GB+ of other, mostly useless, files in their server. these useless files wont be leaked.
mew mew i wonder what would happen if we leaked the passwords, email addresses, and full names of every user :3 every US government employee, even the Heritage president Kevin Roberts.
be gay do crime~
LEAK: https://mega.nz/file/cD8mHRjD#YGxykiDiQMdvMz1SneiwPL6zTDBhs8rTxtUwQ9lEujM
thank you to verty for greatly helping with this hack!
dear heritage foundation,
get in touch with us! we will make fun of you endlessly :3
youranonwolf [at] riseup.net
signal: cybercrimecat.69
love, gay furry hackers <3
#OpTransRights
thank you everyone who has supported us. we have an important announcement coming soon.
For more information: https://t.me/SiegedSecurity/146?single
