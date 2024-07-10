From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Regents Rally
Date:
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
UAW 4811
Location Details:
Genentech Hall, UCSF
📣TAKE ACTION: Join workers from across the northern campuses next Wednesday for a rally at the UC Regents Meeting at UCSF. Until UC resolves its ULPs, we’re not backing down.
Register here: https://uc-uaw.jotform.com/241766446225157
Register here: https://uc-uaw.jotform.com/241766446225157
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/uaw_4811/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 1:17PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network