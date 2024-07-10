From the Open-Publishing Calendar
End Mayor Keeley's Campaign Against the Homeless
Monday, July 15, 2024
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
Santa Cruz Homeless Union/Food Not Bombs
Ginza parking lot next to the mayor's mansion
525 Water St at Market St, Santa Cruz
525 Water St at Market St, Santa Cruz
The US Supreme Court rules that cities like Santa Cruz can jail the homeless just for being homeless.
free food and drinks provided
Also join us at the National Online Gathering from the front lines of the housing justice movement Friday, July 19, 2024 (11:00 am Pacific )Convenors: National Coalition of the Homeless • Food Not Bombs National Union of the Homeless • Western Regional Advocacy Project Miami Coalition to Advance • Racial Equity • California Homeless Union/Statewide Organizing Council • Poor People’s ArmyJohnson v. Grants Pass: Where do we go from here?
Join Zoom Meeting:https://nationalhomeless.zoom.us/u/kb0QrLbRIXMeeting ID: 814 0636 24722020nuh [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
