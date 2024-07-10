top
End Mayor Keeley's Campaign Against the Homeless

Ginza parking lot next to the mayor's mansion 525 Water St at Market St, Santa Cruz
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, July 15, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Homeless Union/Food Not Bombs
Location Details:
Ginza parking lot next to the mayor's mansion
525 Water St at Market St, Santa Cruz
The US Supreme Court rules that cities like Santa Cruz can jail the homeless just for being homeless.

PROTEST Monday, July 15, 2024 4:00 to 6:00 pm
Ginza parking lot next to the mayor’s mansion
525 Water St at Market St
free food and drinks provided

Also join us at the National Online Gathering from the front lines of the housing justice movement Friday, July 19, 2024 (11:00 am Pacific )Convenors: National Coalition of the Homeless • Food Not Bombs National Union of the Homeless • Western Regional Advocacy Project Miami Coalition to Advance • Racial Equity • California Homeless Union/Statewide Organizing Council • Poor People’s ArmyJohnson v. Grants Pass: Where do we go from here?

Join Zoom Meeting:https://nationalhomeless.zoom.us/u/kb0QrLbRIXMeeting ID: 814 0636 24722020nuh [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 12:28PM
