From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

End Mayor Keeley's Campaign Against the Homeless

Date:

Monday, July 15, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Homeless Union/Food Not Bombs

Location Details:

Ginza parking lot next to the mayor's mansion

525 Water St at Market St, Santa Cruz





PROTEST Monday, July 15, 2024 4:00 to 6:00 pm

Ginza parking lot next to the mayor’s mansion

525 Water St at Market St

free food and drinks provided



Also join us at the National Online Gathering from the front lines of the housing justice movement Friday, July 19, 2024 (11:00 am Pacific )Convenors: National Coalition of the Homeless • Food Not Bombs National Union of the Homeless • Western Regional Advocacy Project Miami Coalition to Advance • Racial Equity • California Homeless Union/Statewide Organizing Council • Poor People’s ArmyJohnson v. Grants Pass: Where do we go from here?



Join Zoom Meeting: The US Supreme Court rules that cities like Santa Cruz can jail the homeless just for being homeless.PROTEST Monday, July 15, 2024 4:00 to 6:00 pmGinza parking lot next to the mayor’s mansion525 Water St at Market Stfree food and drinks providedAlso join us at the National Online Gathering from the front lines of the housing justice movement Friday, July 19, 2024 (11:00 am Pacific )Convenors: National Coalition of the Homeless • Food Not Bombs National Union of the Homeless • Western Regional Advocacy Project Miami Coalition to Advance • Racial Equity • California Homeless Union/Statewide Organizing Council • Poor People’s ArmyJohnson v. Grants Pass: Where do we go from here?Join Zoom Meeting: https://nationalhomeless.zoom.us/u/kb0QrLbRIXMeeting ID: 814 0636 24722020nuh [at] gmail.com