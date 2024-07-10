From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest Panetta and Keeley
Friday, July 19, 2024
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
Keith McHenry
Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz
The same Democrats that pushed to have the US Supreme Court make it a crime to be homeless, violently crushed ceasefire protests, is waging a genocide and arming Nazis in Ukraine wants us to believe they are standing against fascism:
https://www.bookshopsantacruz.com/it-cant-happen-here-again
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C9PytQ-pqp7/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 12:04PM
