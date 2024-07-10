From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Monterey Rally for Palestinian Liberation
Date:
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
Window on the Bay Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey
This weekend we encountered a large group of zionists who belonged to a church in Salinas & brought in people from other regions for their ‘counterprotest’. What was supposed to be not only a rally but also celebration of our dear friend Rolla’s birthday (@alaydi2023) was invaded by these zionists in large numbers. These people largely were brown folk who are either ignorant or brainwashed by zionism in their church. We are asking folks to join us so that we can be louder & squash their need to come into the space we’ve created to lift up the Palestinian struggle.
Join MPS & the community of the Monterey area for a rally. Please DM for any questions including information about accessibility.
*HAPPENING WEEKLY!*
Every Sunday til Ceasefire! We raise our voices higher, higher! Protest. Gather. Learn. Music. Art. Solidarity. At Windows on the Bay Park, Del Monte Beach, Monterey. Happening every Sunday from 3-5pm, rain or shine. Join MPS organizers each week to find community, build solidarity, learn, create, and grow the local movement for Palestinian liberation in the Monterey Peninsula area!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C9JawG9xi5D/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 11:50AM
