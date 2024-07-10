top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Monterey Rally for Palestinian Liberation

Window on the Bay Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey
Date:
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
Window on the Bay Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey
This weekend we encountered a large group of zionists who belonged to a church in Salinas & brought in people from other regions for their ‘counterprotest’. What was supposed to be not only a rally but also celebration of our dear friend Rolla’s birthday (@alaydi2023) was invaded by these zionists in large numbers. These people largely were brown folk who are either ignorant or brainwashed by zionism in their church. We are asking folks to join us so that we can be louder & squash their need to come into the space we’ve created to lift up the Palestinian struggle.

Join MPS & the community of the Monterey area for a rally. Please DM for any questions including information about accessibility.

*HAPPENING WEEKLY!*

Every Sunday til Ceasefire! We raise our voices higher, higher! Protest. Gather. Learn. Music. Art. Solidarity. At Windows on the Bay Park, Del Monte Beach, Monterey. Happening every Sunday from 3-5pm, rain or shine. Join MPS organizers each week to find community, build solidarity, learn, create, and grow the local movement for Palestinian liberation in the Monterey Peninsula area!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C9JawG9xi5D/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 11:50AM
§Zionist 'Counterprotest'
by Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 11:50AM
On Sunday, July 7, the Church of Jesus Christ Temple Philadelphia, a Christian evangelical church based in Salinas, mobilized 200-300 people to rally in support of Israel (many attendees came from other cities and states). In an aggressive move, they chose as the location for their rally the exact time and place as our weekly demonstration for Palestine where we have been gathering every Sunday since New Year's Eve.

Surprisingly, and heartbreakingly, the rally did not consist of the people one typically sees at zionist mobilizations in the U.S. (disproportionately white and middle class), but instead largely consisted of immigrants from Mexico and El Salvador. To make sense of this, we must understand that, as capitalism, colonialism, and imperialism continue to tear apart our communities, people are looking for answers. They're trying to make sense of a senseless world and find communities and worldviews that help them survive materially as well as spiritually. Unfortunately, sometimes people find the wrong answers and cling to them. With their Israeli and U.S. flags, the evangelical zionists have clearly aligned themselves with the very systems of oppression that displaced them from their home communities and continue to exploit them here.

Our movements against oppression and exploitation, and for a more just and egalitarian world, must meet people's needs for community and for a sense of purpose and belonging. Monterey Palestine Solidarity is doing exactly that. We are building a diverse, local community of people committed to creating a world where, as the Zapatistas say, many worlds fit. We will outlast the zionists and all other oppressors because, as we have learned from the Palestinian people and their resistance, we will remain steadfast. If you are seeking such a community and share our vision of a world based on solidarity and mutuality, join us. For a free Palestine, for a free world!
