Project 2025: How Christian Nationalism Threatens Our Democracy w/ Heather Cox Richardson
Date:
Monday, July 15, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Red Wine & Blue
Location Details:
DANGERS OF PROJECT 2025
Monday, July 15, 2024 @ 4 PM - 5 PM PT (7 PM - 8 PM ET)
"To understand the present, we have to understand how we got here."
--Heather Cox Richardson (https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/about)
Now is the time for action, not distraction!
Project 2025 threatens our democracy. While we know that Project 2025 will destroy civil rights, reproductive freedom and turn our country towards extremist Christian Nationalism – too many of our friends and family are completely unaware.
But we can change that together! No one is better equipped to help us meet this challenge than our favorite historian Heather Cox Richardson.
Join us to hear from Heather on what we can do together to win this battle in November.
Heather Cox Richardson is an American historian, author, and educator. She is a professor of history at Boston College. She previously taught history at MIT and the University of Massachusetts Amherst (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heather_Cox_Richardson)
Her "Letters From An American" podcast and newsletter are available here:
https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/
For more information: https://secure.everyaction.com/Ivk1lz7fSUa...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 11:39AM
