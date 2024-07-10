From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Support Bay Area Union Glaziers and Glassworkers on Strike
Date:
Friday, July 12, 2024
Time:
6:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Lauren K
Location Details:
Golden Gate Glass and Mirror. 2011 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94110.
or
United California Glass and Door 745 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco, CA 94124
or
UNION ON STRIKE!
The glaziers and glass workers union is on strike and picketing from 6 am to 12 noon Thursday 7/11 and Friday 7/12! Come out and support local labor demanding fair wage increases commensurate with those of other trades that have prevailed in securing fair wages for their skilled labor.
Union members are divided up and picketing at multiple glass shops throughout the bay area. Negotiations happen on Friday 7/12, so let's support!
Please come support at:
Golden Gate Glass and Mirror. 2011 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94110.
or
United California Glass and Door 745 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco, CA 94124
Ways to help:
Grab a sign and help picket
Bring Water or Snacks to share
(Amplified sound is not allowed)
Please note: I am not a member of the union or a representative. I am a supportive member of the public that spoke with the union workers after noticing them picketing this week.
