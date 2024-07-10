Assassinations, racism and imprisonment target Indigenous Peoples, UN told in Geneva by Brenda Norrell

The United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Geneva heard testimony on the imprisonment and assassinations of Indigenous in Guatemala and Colombia; the seizure of Aboriginal Children by the government of Australia and the high rates of deaths in custody of Aboriginals in Australian prisons; the racism unfolding within the government of New Zealand targeting Maori; and how "green energy" projects are resulting in the theft of land of Saami reindeer herders, during the first two days of its session. Russia's anti-war Indigenous were denied credentials, reports an Indigenous reporter for Moscow Times. The weeklong session continues today.