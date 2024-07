Elders bring their rocking chairs for sit-in protest at Citibank, the largest fossil fuel investor

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(San Francisco, July 9) - Elders from the Bay Area Third Act Working Groups and 1000 Grandmothers staged rocking chair sit-ins to protdest Citibank's fossil fuel investments.Grannies and grandpas with their rocking chairs assembled at Harry Bridges Plaza in front of the Ferry Building on the Embarcadero. There was singing, a brass band, puppets and they circulated a petition asking Costco to end its Citibank credit card involvement. A street mural, "Summer of Heat on Wall Street West", designed by David Solnit was painted on the pavement.To the tune of "Saints Go Marching In" and carrying rocking chairs, they marched to a nearby Citibank branch and then attempted to enter the building at the 1 Market Street corporate office location. The rocking chairs made for comfortable sit-in actions at both locations.Citibank and the world's largest banks continue to fund the fossil fuel industry to the tune of trillions of dollars. In a vicious circle, big banks use our deposits and usurious "fees" to supply fossil fuel companies with the investments they need to operate and enable their financial stock shenanigans. Banks and fossil fuel perpetrators prosper as the planet burns.Notice the extreme heat this summer?See all high resolution photos here