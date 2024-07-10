top
Environment
Environment
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Environment & Forest Defense

Rocking Chair Rebellion Targets Citibank

by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
Elders bring their rocking chairs for sit-in protest at Citibank, the largest fossil fuel investor
Elders bring their rocking chairs for sit-in protest at Citibank, the largest fossil fuel investor
original image (1897x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(San Francisco, July 9) - Elders from the Bay Area Third Act Working Groups and 1000 Grandmothers staged rocking chair sit-ins to protdest Citibank's fossil fuel investments.

Grannies and grandpas with their rocking chairs assembled at Harry Bridges Plaza in front of the Ferry Building on the Embarcadero. There was singing, a brass band, puppets and they circulated a petition asking Costco to end its Citibank credit card involvement. A street mural, "Summer of Heat on Wall Street West", designed by David Solnit was painted on the pavement.

To the tune of "Saints Go Marching In" and carrying rocking chairs, they marched to a nearby Citibank branch and then attempted to enter the building at the 1 Market Street corporate office location. The rocking chairs made for comfortable sit-in actions at both locations.

Citibank and the world's largest banks continue to fund the fossil fuel industry to the tune of trillions of dollars. In a vicious circle, big banks use our deposits and usurious "fees" to supply fossil fuel companies with the investments they need to operate and enable their financial stock shenanigans. Banks and fossil fuel perpetrators prosper as the planet burns.

Notice the extreme heat this summer?

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_002-19124-z8a_7587.jpg
original image (2084x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_003-19124-z8b_7620.jpg
original image (1643x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_004-19124-z8b_7653.jpg
original image (1527x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_005-19124-z8a_7601.jpg
original image (1973x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_006-19124-z8b_7664.jpg
original image (1971x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_007-19124-z8a_7678.jpg
original image (1995x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_008-19124-z8a_7689.jpg
original image (1765x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_009-19124-z8b_7706.jpg
original image (1837x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_010-19124-z8a_7696.jpg
original image (1806x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_011-19124-z8a_7705.jpg
original image (1853x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_012-19124-z8a_7726.jpg
original image (2022x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_013-19124-z8b_7721.jpg
original image (1940x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_014-19124-z8a_7739.jpg
original image (1561x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_015-19124-z8a_7742.jpg
original image (1962x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_016-19124-z8a_7748.jpg
original image (2054x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_017-19124-z8a_7754.jpg
original image (1722x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_018-19124-z8b_7736.jpg
original image (1977x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_019-19124-z8b_7761.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:33AM
sm_020-19124-z8a_7778.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code