Protest Rep. Panetta at Bookshop Santa Cruz
Date:
Friday, July 19, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
Rep. Jimmy Panetta will be in attendance at the event at Bookshop Santa Cruz, along with Mayor Fred Keeley. We protest Panetta's complicity with the genocide going on in Gaza and the ethnic cleansing of the West Bank. Our goal is to bring attention to the gap between Rep. Panetta’s unwavering support for the Israeli government’s policies towards the population of Gaza and the West Bank and the public’s cry for a permanent ceasefire and a just peace. We envision this event as a way to build our pro-peace community in the spirit of nonviolent expression.
The organizers of this event include people from all four counties in Rep. Panetta’s district who have been active in peace groups; religious congregations; Palestine solidarity groups; Jewish pro-peace groups; nonviolence organizations; and trade unions. We plan an event on July 21 and a 5-day vigil for Hiroshima Week, August 5-9th, at Panetta’s offices in Santa Cruz and elsewhere. For more info, please check: panetta-vigil.org or email info [at] panetta-vigil.org.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:20AM
