top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Central Valley Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Media Activism & Independent Media

Announcing the Second Annual Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair

by Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 9:44AM
Announcing the 2nd annual anarchist
Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair Flyer with QR Code
original image (2550x3301)
Announcing the second annual Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair on Saturday, September 7th.

On occupied Miwok and Nisenan territory, we invite you to join us in so-called Sacramento on Saturday, September 7th, for the 2nd annual Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair. The event will feature tabling by publishers, projects, organizations, and distros along with panels, discussions, and hands on workshops. Doors will open at 10 AM and the event will go until around 7 PM. The event will take place at the Washington Neighborhood Center in Downtown Sacramento.

This year will feature panel discussions on mutual aid and autonomous disaster relief in the face of climate chaos and rising inflation, reports on tenant struggles, eviction defense, building solidarity with asylum seekers and refugees, the student intifada fighting against the ongoing war in Palestine, and much more. We are also excited to announce that former political prisoner Eric King will be a featured speaker! Finally, we will be facilitating a space with several organizers from different autonomous struggles discussing the coming terrain - no matter who wins the upcoming election.

We want the bookfair to be a place for people to come together, plug into autonomous projects, reflect and discuss current struggles, and connect with a growing community of people who want to build power from below and against this nightmare goosestepping us into the apocalypse. Join us!

Want to Table or Host a Workshop?

Want to table at the Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair? We invite anarchist and autonomous anti-capitalist and anti-colonial projects, organizations, publishers, and distros to email us at: sacabf@proton.me. We are asking that tablers help out with a donation to help pay for the space, but no project will be turned away for lack of funds.

While we are organizing a variety of panels, discussions, and workshops, if you are looking to host a workshop, a panel, or a talk, we invite you to also email us at: sacabf@proton.me and let us know what you are interested in presenting. All proposals will be reviewed and considered.

Space may be limited – so contact us as soon as possible!

About the Space: Accessibility, Masking & Beyond

The event will take place at the historic Washington Neighborhood Center (WNC), located at 400 16th Street, a long-running grassroots community space serving the Chicano community in Sacramento and beyond.

Like last year, masking at the bookfair is mandatory. Upon entry, we will have free N95 masks, COVID tests, and hand sanitizer, with air purifiers and fans running throughout the venue.

We will also have a chill outdoor area to rest and hydrate, along with a space for children and parents. Both inside and outside spaces at the WNC are wheelchair accessible. Food options will available for those looking for food. Gender neutral bathrooms are also at the space. Free parking is available around the WNC.

Follow Us on Instagram!

Follow us on Instagram here!

Get in Touch!

Have questions or concerns, want to get involved, help promote, or donate to help cover costs? Email us here: sacabf@proton.me

See you in September!

§Social Media Image
by Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair
Wed, Jul 10, 2024 9:44AM
Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair Image for Social Media Posts
original image (2550x2550)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code