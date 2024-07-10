Announcing the 2nd annual anarchist

On occupied Miwok and Nisenan territory, we invite you to join us in so-called Sacramento on Saturday, September 7th, for the 2nd annual Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair. The event will feature tabling by publishers, projects, organizations, and distros along with panels, discussions, and hands on workshops. Doors will open at 10 AM and the event will go until around 7 PM. The event will take place at the Washington Neighborhood Center in Downtown Sacramento.

This year will feature panel discussions on mutual aid and autonomous disaster relief in the face of climate chaos and rising inflation, reports on tenant struggles, eviction defense, building solidarity with asylum seekers and refugees, the student intifada fighting against the ongoing war in Palestine, and much more. We are also excited to announce that former political prisoner Eric King will be a featured speaker! Finally, we will be facilitating a space with several organizers from different autonomous struggles discussing the coming terrain - no matter who wins the upcoming election.

We want the bookfair to be a place for people to come together, plug into autonomous projects, reflect and discuss current struggles, and connect with a growing community of people who want to build power from below and against this nightmare goosestepping us into the apocalypse. Join us!

Want to Table or Host a Workshop?

Want to table at the Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair? We invite anarchist and autonomous anti-capitalist and anti-colonial projects, organizations, publishers, and distros to email us at:. We are asking that tablers help out with a donation to help pay for the space, but no project will be turned away for lack of funds.

While we are organizing a variety of panels, discussions, and workshops, if you are looking to host a workshop, a panel, or a talk, we invite you to also email us at: sacabf@proton.me and let us know what you are interested in presenting. All proposals will be reviewed and considered.

Space may be limited – so contact us as soon as possible!

About the Space: Accessibility, Masking & Beyond

The event will take place at the historic Washington Neighborhood Center (WNC) , located at 400 16th Street, a long-running grassroots community space serving the Chicano community in Sacramento and beyond.

Like last year, masking at the bookfair is mandatory. Upon entry, we will have free N95 masks, COVID tests, and hand sanitizer, with air purifiers and fans running throughout the venue.

We will also have a chill outdoor area to rest and hydrate, along with a space for children and parents. Both inside and outside spaces at the WNC are wheelchair accessible. Food options will available for those looking for food. Gender neutral bathrooms are also at the space. Free parking is available around the WNC.

Have questions or concerns, want to get involved, help promote, or donate to help cover costs? Email us here: sacabf@proton.me

See you in September!