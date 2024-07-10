From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Vigil to End US-supported Violence Towards Palestinians (focused on Rep. Jimmy Panetta)
Date:
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
San Lorenzo Park (stage area) Santa Cruz
Our goal is to bring attention to the gap between Rep. Panetta’s unwavering support for the Israeli government’s policies towards the population of Gaza and the West Bank and the public’s cry for a permanent ceasefire and a just peace. We envision this event as a way to build our pro-peace community in the spirit of nonviolent expression.
The organizers of this event include people from all four counties in Rep. Panetta’s district who have been active in peace groups; religious congregations; Palestine solidarity groups; Jewish pro-peace groups; nonviolence organizations; and trade unions. We plan a 5-day vigil for Hiroshima Week, August 5-9th, at Panetta’s offices in the district.
If you are available for the July 21 event and/or during Aug 5-9th, I look forward to talking with you to discuss your participation. For more info check: panetta-vigil.org. For questions: info [at] panetta-vigil.org
The organizers of this event include people from all four counties in Rep. Panetta’s district who have been active in peace groups; religious congregations; Palestine solidarity groups; Jewish pro-peace groups; nonviolence organizations; and trade unions. We plan a 5-day vigil for Hiroshima Week, August 5-9th, at Panetta’s offices in the district.
If you are available for the July 21 event and/or during Aug 5-9th, I look forward to talking with you to discuss your participation. For more info check: panetta-vigil.org. For questions: info [at] panetta-vigil.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 9:39AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network