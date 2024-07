San Lorenzo Park, Santa CruzAsk Jimmy Panetta to Boycott NetanyahuVigil to End US-Supported Violence Towards PalestiniansLive music, activities, and speakersThe goal of this vigil is to attract public and media attention to the gap between Rep. Panetta’s unwavering support for the Israeli government and arms industry and the public’s cry for a permanent ceasefire and a just peace. We call on our Congress Member to advocate for on a permanent ceasefire, an end to the Israeli military occupation, and statehood for the Palestinian people. We carry out the vigil in the spirit of nonviolence.Sign the petition for Panetta to boycott Netanyahu's speech: Panetta-vigil.orgWe will continue the vigil at Rep. Panetta’s district offices during Hiroshima Week: August 5-9th, hours to be determinedIf you have something to share (a story, song, poem) or can lead an activity during vigil, please describe it using THIS FORM: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeR-3ow6NbzaU2rjUCpMKwNVguAZ1XWTmIjbZ7CsKHNaCi0EA/viewform Thank you