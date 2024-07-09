From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine Summer Film Series: Farha فَرْحَة
Date:
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Cultural Center
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center
3968 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2, Houge Park
San José CA 95124
3968 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2, Houge Park
San José CA 95124
Join us on July 20 for a film + Q&A at 6:30PM PDT in San Jose! 🎥
Inspired by true events, Farha is the story of a girl whose dreams of an education in the city change to that of survival in 1948 Palestine.
We will then host a live Q&A with Zeiad Abbas Shamrouch, Executive Director at Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA). He is a Palestinian refugee from Dheisheh Refugee Camp in the occupied West Bank.
RSVP: https://bit.ly/farha2024
A $5-15 donation p/p is suggested to support emergency aid for children and families in Gaza.
Photo credit: farha.film
Sponsored by Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley, San José Peace & Justice Center, San José Against War, SJSU People's University 4 Gaza
Inspired by true events, Farha is the story of a girl whose dreams of an education in the city change to that of survival in 1948 Palestine.
We will then host a live Q&A with Zeiad Abbas Shamrouch, Executive Director at Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA). He is a Palestinian refugee from Dheisheh Refugee Camp in the occupied West Bank.
RSVP: https://bit.ly/farha2024
A $5-15 donation p/p is suggested to support emergency aid for children and families in Gaza.
Photo credit: farha.film
Sponsored by Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley, San José Peace & Justice Center, San José Against War, SJSU People's University 4 Gaza
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 9:20PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network