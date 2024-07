Join us on July 20 for a film + Q&A at 6:30PM PDT in San Jose! 🎥Inspired by true events, Farha is the story of a girl whose dreams of an education in the city change to that of survival in 1948 Palestine.We will then host a live Q&A with Zeiad Abbas Shamrouch, Executive Director at Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA). He is a Palestinian refugee from Dheisheh Refugee Camp in the occupied West Bank.RSVP: https://bit.ly/farha2024 A $5-15 donation p/p is suggested to support emergency aid for children and families in Gaza.Photo credit: farha.filmSponsored by Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley, San José Peace & Justice Center, San José Against War, SJSU People's University 4 Gaza